Zloadr (ZDR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $85,120.00

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Zloadr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Zloadr has a market cap of $70,825.01 and approximately $85,120.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.17 or 0.01139659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00051094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.72 or 0.05879845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021095 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

Zloadr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.