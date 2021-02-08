ZPER (ZPR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $382,415.75 and $35.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00086951 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

