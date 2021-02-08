Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,271,249 shares in the company, valued at $35,885,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,988,667 shares of company stock worth $121,858,668.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

