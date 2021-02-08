Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 6,405.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW stock opened at $306.05 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.25.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.