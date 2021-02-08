Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 614.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of EnerSys worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,532 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 475,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 43.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 440,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after buying an additional 133,731 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,747,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

NYSE:ENS opened at $90.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.