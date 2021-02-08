Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,138,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after buying an additional 259,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 87,266 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 238,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 61,633 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $107.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.22. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

