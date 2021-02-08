Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,761 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Celanese by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $127.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $140.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

