Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Zurich Insurance Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 34,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

