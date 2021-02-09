-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 318,742 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

