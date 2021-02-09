$0.11 EPS Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.56. 22,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $802.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.55.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $36,087.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,531.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $911,392 in the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Photronics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

