$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. Clipper Realty posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE CLPR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. 15,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,916. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $137.18 million, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

