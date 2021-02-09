$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 537.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. 832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,108. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,933,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 96,058 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 417,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.