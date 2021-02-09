-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRLN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,572,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,093,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $585,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRLN opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.