0Chain Achieves Market Cap of $41.80 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $41.80 million and $926,910.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000105 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00034103 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

