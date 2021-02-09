$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 315,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 60,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,253. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

