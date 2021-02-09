$1.40 EPS Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. Rogers reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $498,027.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,581.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,086,335. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rogers in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Rogers in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ROG traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $184.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.35 and its 200-day moving average is $133.30.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.