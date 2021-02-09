10,095 Shares in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Purchased by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 40,713 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 26,119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIG opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39.

