10,888 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Acquired by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 182,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39.

