11,000 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO opened at $278.39 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.79 and its 200-day moving average is $280.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

