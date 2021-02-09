1,193 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.34.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.