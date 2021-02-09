$13.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report $13.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $14.33 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $12.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $59.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $50.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.66 billion to $56.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. 1,753,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,988,414. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.