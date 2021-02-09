15,340 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,340 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $77,683,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,632 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,933.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244,490 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,560 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. 219,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,229,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.96 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

