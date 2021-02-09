$158.09 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report sales of $158.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.26 million to $158.91 million. Ducommun posted sales of $186.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $629.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.42 million to $630.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $647.11 million, with estimates ranging from $642.19 million to $652.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ducommun.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,472,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,406 shares of company stock valued at $172,870 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

