1,647 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -214.63 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.05.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

