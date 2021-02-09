17,107 Shares in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 36.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGF stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $4.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

