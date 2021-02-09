18,085 Shares in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 94.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRNE opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

