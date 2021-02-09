18,456 Shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CS. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of CS opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

