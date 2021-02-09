1,935,463 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,935,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,689,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 26.0% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Toews Corp ADV owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 535,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,280,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.11. 17,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.89. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.