1irstcoin (FST) Market Capitalization Hits $25.43 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001569 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $25.43 million and $64,620.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00089818 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000181 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00235711 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00020784 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008421 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

