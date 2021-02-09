20 20 Capital Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,702,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,812,000 after buying an additional 224,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 748,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,210,000 after buying an additional 67,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,263,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.93. 1,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,505. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $129.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.41.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

