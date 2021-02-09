20 20 Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares makes up 1.8% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter worth about $274,407,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 80.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,899 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 321.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,025,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 1,369.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 14.9% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 8,551,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. 69,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

