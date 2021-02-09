20 20 Capital Management Inc. Makes New $868,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. 37,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,974. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $43.42.

