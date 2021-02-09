20 20 Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 429,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,909,000 after acquiring an additional 132,505 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 71,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 66,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $107.31. 20,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.98. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $113.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

