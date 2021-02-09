212 Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Everest Re Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $225.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($6.16). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

