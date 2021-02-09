2,200 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of PG stock opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $318.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 840,610 shares of company stock valued at $111,482,506. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

