$24.87 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report sales of $24.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.25 million and the highest is $25.60 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $20.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $93.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.83 million to $94.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $104.66 million, with estimates ranging from $98.49 million to $110.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Medical REIT.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

GMRE stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $638.01 million, a PE ratio of -82.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

