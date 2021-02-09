2,628 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 517,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,676,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,882 shares of company stock worth $1,321,362. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSM opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Stephens assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

