$270.85 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report sales of $270.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.40 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $289.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $842.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.20 million to $954.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

CRK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. 1,680,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Comstock Resources by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.