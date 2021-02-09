29,875 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. 140166 upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 145.21 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

