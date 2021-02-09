330 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.61.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,933 shares of company stock worth $74,391,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $12.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $851.32. The stock had a trading volume of 151,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,141,672. The company has a market capitalization of $806.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,733.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $789.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.