3,489 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Purchased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

