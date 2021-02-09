358 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,821 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,976,000 after purchasing an additional 633,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,302 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,017,000 after acquiring an additional 104,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,659,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE HDB opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

