3,600 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,126,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 29.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Donaldson by 64.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 480.7% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 554,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Donaldson by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 649,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,153,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DCI opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.