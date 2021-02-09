3M (NYSE:MMM) Increases Dividend to $1.48 Per Share

3M (NYSE:MMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47.

3M has raised its dividend by 25.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. 3M has a payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect 3M to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

MMM stock opened at $180.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

