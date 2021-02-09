$420.17 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce $420.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $422.58 million and the lowest is $418.93 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $515.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.91 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Truist increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of KFY stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.37. 10,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,907. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 198.33 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,256,000 after purchasing an additional 377,802 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,526,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,307,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 400.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 146,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.