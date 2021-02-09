$48.63 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce $48.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $49.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $53.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $213.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.82 million to $214.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $232.53 million, with estimates ranging from $230.93 million to $233.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 60,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 293.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.17 million, a PE ratio of -39.64, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

