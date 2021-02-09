$5.92 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce $5.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.15 billion and the lowest is $5.70 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $22.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.44 billion to $22.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.93 billion to $26.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Foods.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -58.44 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

