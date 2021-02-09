$516.52 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to post $516.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $542.00 million and the lowest is $461.34 million. Range Resources reported sales of $605.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Range Resources.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Shares of RRC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,707,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,831. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 700.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

