55,616 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in VICI Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 153,484 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $222,000. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 12.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 572,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 63,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $204,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

Shares of VICI opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

