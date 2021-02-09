$566.66 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce sales of $566.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $532.30 million and the highest is $592.10 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $671.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $145,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $166,000.

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,219. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

